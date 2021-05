Co słychać u Joanny Jędrzejczyk? Zobacz najnowsze zdjęcia, które udostępniła na swoim Instagramie

Jenny @gldlx15 ?!☺️ Thank you for being not only my manager, but particularly my friend, great supporter, good advisor and such a role model🤩 One day I want to be like you and run this business👩🏼‍💼 And yeah. Finally I have got my Fighters Only Award.🏆 I dedicate this win to all of my fans👋🏼 There is no sport without you.🙅🏻‍♀️ Remember not to give up on your dreams.🙏🏼 No matter how long the road is. I’m telling ya - it’s all worth it✊🏼🌟 Ohhhhh and check the @barrysprime restaurant run by such a great @chef_barry_b at @circalasvegas 👨🏼‍🍳😋 The food is so delicious and even better people🥰 I had blast!❣️

