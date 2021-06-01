Robert Lewandowski na Instagramie. Zobacz najnowsze zdjęcia Roberta Lewandowskiego

Robert Lewandowski już nieraz pokazał, jak dobrym jest piłkarzem. Karierę rozpoczynał w Partyzancie Leszno. Dziś nie sposób uwierzyć, że kiedyś był niski i szczupły na tyle, że miał pseudonim „Bobek”. Zobacz najnowsze zdjęcia Roberta Lewandowskiego na insta, przekonaj się, jak wygląda obecnie.

Kids, our greatest happiness, a reason to smile and to be proud😍Wishing a joyful children's day to every kid in the world! @annalewandowskahpba 🔷 Zdjęcie 2

Classics never go out of style! 😎

#classicclean

#HeadAndShoulders #ad

@headandshoulderseu 🔷 Zdjęcie 3

Happy Mother’s Day to all amazing mothers. Mom, I am so thankful to have your support and guidance as I navigate through life. 💐 🔷 Zdjęcie 4

Work💪🇵🇱 @laczynaspilka #Polska 🔷 Zdjęcie 5

Another season, another #bundesliga title 😎🏆 I would like to dedicate this trophy to Hansi Flick - as a team we won everything and we wrote an amazing history for @fcbayern 🤜🤛Thank you for your work, you are not only a great coach, but most of all a great person🙏 I am sure you will continue to achieve great success. Good luck Hansi! #miasanmia #rl9 🔷 Zdjęcie 6

Never stop dreaming😎⚽️ #41 #LEW4NDOWSK1 @fcbayern 🔷 Zdjęcie 7

Happy birthday to the woman who helped to make all my dreams come true. Have a great day Mum💕💐 🔷 Zdjęcie 8

We did great things together😎🏆 It was a real pleasure to play with you in one team and win the most important trophies @da_27 @jeromeboateng @javi8martinez 🤜🤛 #miasanmia @fcbayern 🔷 Zdjęcie 9

Kiedy nam kibicujecie, łączy nas silna więź🤜🤛Przeżywamy wtedy podobne emocje. Z Wami czujemy się mocniejsi🇵🇱💪#WielkieChwile #WspólneEmocje #RL9 @lotto.pl #TotalizatorSportowy #ad 🔷 Zdjęcie 10

Feel the sunshine☀️🎶😃with #Huawei #FreeBudsPro #ad @huaweimobilepl 🔷 Zdjęcie 11

Body, hair & face - 3️⃣ steps to daily self-confidence😎 I turn them into one thanks to Head&Shoulders 3in1 shower gel😉 @headandshoulderseu #HeadAndShoulders #ad 🔷 Zdjęcie 12

I achieved a goal that once seemed impossible to imagine⚽️ I'm so unbelievably proud to make history for @fcbayern , and to play a part in creating the stories that fans will tell their children - following in the footsteps of legends like Gerd Müller. Individual records in football are only made possible by your teammates, and I thank them and all the staff at @fcbayern .I always set the bar as high as possible and I always expect more from myself and want to cross new boundaries. This is my way🤜🤛Thank you for believing in me🙏 #RL9 #Lewy40 #4EverGerd

Robert Lewandowski jest polskim piłkarzem, który aktualnie gra na pozycji napastnika w niemieckim klubie Bayern Monachium oraz należy do reprezentacji Polski w piłce nożnej i jest w niej kapitanem. Robert Lewandowski mocno angażuje się w działalność charytatywną oraz własne działania biznesowe. Na swoim Instagramie przedstawia kadry z życia prywatnego oraz zawodowego, chętnie umieszcza zdjęcia z boiska i przedstawiające jego szczęśliwą rodzinę.

