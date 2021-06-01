Robert Lewandowski na Instagramie. Zobacz najnowsze zdjęcia Roberta Lewandowskiego

W treści tego artykułu umieszczone są tzw. linki afiliacyjne naszych partnerów. Klikając w nie, wspierasz naszą działalność, nie ponosząc żadnych dodatkowych kosztów.
🔷 Zdjęcie 1
Kids, our greatest happiness, a reason to smile and to be proud😍Wishing a joyful children's day to every kid in the world! @annalewandowskahpba
🔷 Zdjęcie 2
Classics never go out of style! 😎
#classicclean
#HeadAndShoulders #ad
@headandshoulderseu
🔷 Zdjęcie 3
Happy Mother’s Day to all amazing mothers. Mom, I am so thankful to have your support and guidance as I navigate through life. 💐
🔷 Zdjęcie 4
Work💪🇵🇱 @laczynaspilka #Polska
🔷 Zdjęcie 5
Another season, another #bundesliga title 😎🏆 I would like to dedicate this trophy to Hansi Flick - as a team we won everything and we wrote an amazing history for @fcbayern 🤜🤛Thank you for your work, you are not only a great coach, but most of all a great person🙏 I am sure you will continue to achieve great success. Good luck Hansi! #miasanmia #rl9
🔷 Zdjęcie 6
Never stop dreaming😎⚽️ #41 #LEW4NDOWSK1 @fcbayern
🔷 Zdjęcie 7
Happy birthday to the woman who helped to make all my dreams come true. Have a great day Mum💕💐
🔷 Zdjęcie 8
We did great things together😎🏆 It was a real pleasure to play with you in one team and win the most important trophies @da_27 @jeromeboateng @javi8martinez 🤜🤛 #miasanmia @fcbayern
🔷 Zdjęcie 9
Kiedy nam kibicujecie, łączy nas silna więź🤜🤛Przeżywamy wtedy podobne emocje. Z Wami czujemy się mocniejsi🇵🇱💪#WielkieChwile #WspólneEmocje #RL9 @lotto.pl #TotalizatorSportowy #ad
🔷 Zdjęcie 10
Feel the sunshine☀️🎶😃with #Huawei #FreeBudsPro #ad @huaweimobilepl
🔷 Zdjęcie 11
Body, hair & face - 3️⃣ steps to daily self-confidence😎 I turn them into one thanks to Head&Shoulders 3in1 shower gel😉 @headandshoulderseu #HeadAndShoulders #ad
🔷 Zdjęcie 12
I achieved a goal that once seemed impossible to imagine⚽️ I'm so unbelievably proud to make history for @fcbayern , and to play a part in creating the stories that fans will tell their children - following in the footsteps of legends like Gerd Müller. Individual records in football are only made possible by your teammates, and I thank them and all the staff at @fcbayern .I always set the bar as high as possible and I always expect more from myself and want to cross new boundaries. This is my way🤜🤛Thank you for believing in me🙏 #RL9 #Lewy40 #4EverGerd
Robert Lewandowski jest polskim piłkarzem, który aktualnie gra na pozycji napastnika w niemieckim klubie Bayern Monachium oraz należy do reprezentacji Polski w piłce nożnej i jest w niej kapitanem. Robert Lewandowski mocno angażuje się w działalność charytatywną oraz własne działania biznesowe. Na swoim Instagramie przedstawia kadry z życia prywatnego oraz zawodowego, chętnie umieszcza zdjęcia z boiska i przedstawiające jego szczęśliwą rodzinę.
